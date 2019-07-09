Breaking Bad Stars' Reunion Movie Tease Is... Just an Ad for Alcohol?

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul might want to tread lightly through their social media notifications: We have a feeling they just disappointed a whole lotta Breaking Bad fans.
The Emmy-winning actors made a joint announcement on Instagram Tuesday, revealing that they are teaming up to create a new liquor brand, Dos Hombres. But in the days leading up to their announcement, it was speculated that they’d be dropping news about the forthcoming Breaking Bad movie, which is reportedly coming to Netflix and AMC down the road.
Beginning in June, both Cranston and Paul posted a series of photos that seemed connected to Breaking Bad, with cryptic captions like “Soon” and “Even sooner.” But Tuesday’s announcement actually unveiled their forthcoming mezcal, which they began to develop three years ago, “knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while,” per their Instagram posts.
But despite the actors’ misdirect on social media, it seems there will be a Breaking Bad movie eventually. Paul will reportedly reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman in the follow-up, which will be written and directed by original series creator Vince Gilligan. The as-yet-untitled film went into production in Albuquerque last November. At the time, Cranston confirmed the existence of a Breaking Bad movie on The Dan Patrick Show, but said it was unclear whether the late Walter White would appear in the film.
Given Cranston and Paul’s vague social media posts, it seemed the actors might announce a release date for the film, or perhaps offer some clarity as to Cranston’s involvement in the project — but that remains a mystery for now.
View Cranston’s Instagram announcement below, then tell us: Were you fooled by his and Paul’s social media build-up?
View this post on Instagram
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC