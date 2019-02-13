It’s happening, bitch: The Breaking Bad movie is coming to a streaming service near you.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aaron Paul is poised to reprise his role as Walter White portégé Jesse Pinkman in a follow-up to the Emmy-winning drama. The feature-length sequel will first debut on Netflix (which holds the streaming rights to the original five seasons, as well as prequel series Better Call Saul), then get a second window on AMC.

Penned by original series creator Vince Gilligan, the script centers on “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” As BB fans will recall, Jesse’s journey ended after he broke free from Jack’s compound in the September 2013 series finale (read recap).

The as-yet-untitled film went into production in Albuquerque in mid-November, according to the New Mexico Film Office. Gilligan is producing alongside fellow Breaking Bad vets Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, and is on board to direct.

Back in November, Bryan Cranston confirmed the existence of a Breaking Bad movie on The Dan Patrick Show. He said it was unclear whether the late Walter White would appear in the film, but he’d “absolutely” do it if Gilligan asked him.

Following Breaking Bad, Paul went on to star in Hulu’s mystical cult drama The Path, which was cancelled after three seasons back in April. He is currently attached to two more TV series, having previously joined the cast of Westworld Season 3, as well as the forthcoming Apple drama Are You Sleeping.

Are you excited to see Paul reprise his star-making role? Or do you fear any Breaking Bad continuation will jeopardize the series’ legacy? Scroll down to hear Cranston’s complete remarks regarding the film, then hit the comments with your reactions!