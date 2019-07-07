Star-Studded Black Lady Sketch Show Features Angela Bassett, Lena Waithe and Patti Labelle — Watch HBO Trailer

RELATED STORIES Mrs. Fletcher Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Finds Happiness — and Sexual Fulfillment — in New HBO Comedy

Move over, Saturday Night Live. There’s a new late-night sketch comedy series in town.

HBO on Sunday released the first trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show, which counts Insecure‘s Issa Rae among its executive producers. The half-hour program is created by comedian Robin Thede, who most recently hosted BET’s The Rundown.

Thede stars opposite Ashley Nicole Black (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), Gabrielle Dennis (Marvel’s Luke Cage, The Game) and Quinta Brunson (iZombie). The show is described as a “narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.”

The trailer alone features at least 20 guest stars, such as Angela Bassett (9-1-1), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Patti Labelle (Star), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder), Gina Torres (Pearson), and Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell (Insecure). Also featured are David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine and Lil Rel Howery (The Carmichael Show), Marsai Martin and Deon Cole (black-ish), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister), Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts), Khandi Alexander (CSI: Miami), Kelly Rowland (American Soul) and Thede’s former boss, Larry Wilmore (The Nightly Show).

A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 11/10c, following the return of Real Time With Bill Maher. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your reactions.