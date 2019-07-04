Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda Exits the Drama — What Happens Next to Antonio?

RELATED STORIES Dick Wolf Plotting Crossover Between FBI and SVU/#OneChicago Universe

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

Chicago P.D.‘s Season 6 finale was Jon Seda’s last as a series regular — but his character’s story hardly felt finished at the close of the hour.

For those who need a refresher on how the season-ender wrapped up: Ruzek took the blame for the accidental murder that his colleague Antonio committed. While Ruzek was being cuffed and booked, Antonio — who’d just recently returned to work from a stint in rehab — was seen popping a pill in his car. Elsewhere, Halstead, Burgess and Atwater arrived at newly elected Mayor Kelton’s home to find him shot dead. As the camera cut to police cars rushing to the crime scene, a stone-faced Voight drove in the opposite direction.

With that, just how Antonio will say goodbye to the Intelligence unit — and how Seda’s absence will be explained next season — remains unclear. The possible exit scenarios range from tragic to heroic. Will the detective make things right with Ruzek? Will his addiction get the better of him? Or will the show surprise viewers a twist?

Rewatch the finale’s conclusion below, then cast your vote for what will happen next to Antonio!