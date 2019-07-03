TVLine Items: CBS’ Ransom Cancelled, New Greenleaf Trailer and More

The Ransom demands will not be met: The CBS/Global drama about an elite Crisis Resolution team has been cancelled after three seasons.

The show’s official Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, writing, “We’re joyful & lucky to have shared these past three seasons with you. Unfortunately, we have to bid the CriRes team farewell. We loved telling stories about strong, smart characters resolving conflicts with words instead of violence. Thank you for watching.”

Ransom this spring averaged 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.26 demo rating on CBS, right on par with its sophomore run. (Season 1, airing Saturdays in spring of 2017, averaged 3.5 mil and a 0.43 rating.)

* Season 4 of OWN’s megachurch drama Greenleaf will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10/9c. Watch the trailer:

* Catherine Bach will return to The Young and the Restless as Chelsea’s mother Anita Lawson, beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, TVInsider.com reports.

* Fox News’ coverage of President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” speech on the steps the Lincoln Memorial will air live on Thursday starting at 6/5c.

* Disney+ is nearing a deal to develop the family comedy Life and Deaf, starring and executive-produced by Marlee Matlin, our sister site Deadline reports. The project reunites the actress with Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss, who will pen the potential series based on the life of Matlin’s longtime interpreter Jack Jason.

* Hulu has released a teaser for the drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 4:

