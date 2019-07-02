Power Season 6: Everything We Know About Ghost & Co.'s Final Episodes

We’re nowhere near Halloween… and yet we can’t shake our obsession with a certain Ghost.

Maybe it’s because we know that the final season of Starz’s Power — and its central drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick — is scheduled to get underway this summer.

Fans of the crime drama will recall that Season 5 ended with Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes getting shot by Tommy, Ghost’s estranged best friend, who was trying to get revenge on the man who’d manipulated him into killing his own father. (Yeah, it really was as complicated as it sounds.) As the episode went to black, Omari Hardwick’s Ghost howled in pain and clutched Lela Loren’s Angela to him as she appeared to bleed out.

Will Angela live? What new faces will we see in Power‘s final episodes? When will those episodes get underway, again? What loose ends (cough that laptop cough) need to be addressed before the finale’s credits roll? And what episode will contain “one of the wildest scenes ever on the show,” per co-creator 50 Cent?

Don't worry, Power people: We've got some answers. What do you want to see happen in Power's final season?