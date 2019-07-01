The Witcher: See Henry Cavill as Geralt, More Photos From Netflix Series

The Man of Steel is packing a sword of steel in the first photos from Netflix’s awaited adaptation of The Witcher.

Based on the best-selling series of fantasy novels, The Witcher tells an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward Yennefer (Wanderlust‘s Anya Cholatra), a powerful sorceress, and Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The release of first photos, logos and a teaser poster accompanied the news that The Witcher is heading to San Diego Comic Con, with a cast/showrunner panel at 2:15pm PT on Friday, July 19 in Hall H. (Check out our handy guide to the TV panels announced thus far.)

Other previously announced cast include Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina and Emma Appleton (The End of the F**king World) as Renfri.

Additionally, there’s Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musiał as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte as Dara and Anna Shaffer as Triss.