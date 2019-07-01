Disney at Comic-Con: S.H.I.E.L.D. Joined by Simpsons, The Orville, Stumptown and Mayans M.C., Plus 10 Others

RELATED STORIES The Performers of the Week: Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain de Caestecker

Remind us again, does this mean that Patty and Selma are Disney princesses…?

Disney Television released its game plan for the San Diego Comic-Con taking place later this month, and even all these weeks after the Mouse’s blockbuster purchase of many things Fox, it’s still a bit of a double-take to see The Simpsons and The Orville (as well as nitty-gritty Mayans M.C.!) listed alongside famously ABC fare such as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

All told, Disney Television is hosting 14 panels at the annual fanfest. In addition to the above, the new ABC series Stumptown (based on the graphic novels) and Emergence are going along for the ride, as is The Rookie to tout Season 2. Among Fox fare now under Disney’s purview, The Simpson and The Orville will be joined by Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy, the midseason thriller neXt, the animated series Bless the Harts, and the newly and quietly premiered What Happens Next??! With Fred Savage.

Also under Disney’s domain and bound for Comic-Con are Hulu’s Solar Opposites, FX’s Mayans and TBS’ American Dad.

