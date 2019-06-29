Roswell, New Mexico Stars Tease the Fight to Save Max in Season 2 (Video)

RELATED STORIES Roswell, New Mexico EP Breaks Down Finale's Out-of-This-World Twists, Looks Ahead to Possible Season 2

“Am I looking for a job now? What’s up? What’s happening?” That was Nathan Dean Parsons‘ joking-yet-understandable reaction to the events of Roswell, New Mexico‘s first season finale, which ended with Max seemingly sacrificing himself to restore Liz’s long-napping sister Rosa.

TVLine recently caught up with Parsons and co-star Jeanine Mason at The CW’s upfront presentation in New York, where they both shared concerns about Max’s uncertain future.

“It’s not going to be an easy fix,” Mason acknowledged. “It took us nine episodes to get together, so we’ll see how long it takes her to bring him back to life. … I hope she can pull it off!”

Of course, Max’s fate wasn’t the Roswell finale‘s only cliffhanger. Liz’s shocked face upon seeing her sister alive was an accurate tease of the emotions still to come in Season 2.

“It’s been a decade that [Rosa has] been gone, and this is a tiny town where everybody knows everybody else’s business,” Mason said. “It’s going to be an obstacle to figure out how to keep that a secret, or how to reintroduce her [into society]. I don’t know. The thing that comes to mind is: How do you tell a parent that their child is back after a decade of being dead?”

What are your hopes for Roswell, New Mexico Season 2, set to return midseason? Hit PLAY on our interview with Parsons and Mason above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.