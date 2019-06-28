TVLine Items: Perry Mason Adds Gotham Vet, Preacher Teaser and More

Gotham vet Chris Chalk has joined HBO’s limited series Perry Mason as beat cop Paul Drake, our sister site Deadline reports.

Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) stars as the titular fictional defense lawyer, who is working as a low-rent private investigator in 1932 Los Angeles. Chalk’s Drake — who was played by William Hopper in the original CBS drama — is described as an outlier with a knack for detective work. Drake must navigate an extremely race-conscious city and a downright oppressive police department.

Rounding out the ensemble are Shea Whigham (Homecoming, Boardwalk Empire), Nate Corddry (Mom), Veronica Falcon (Queen of the South), Jefferson Mays (I Am the Night), Gayle Rankin (GLOW) and Lili Taylor (American Crime). As previously reported, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) and John Lithgow (The Crown) also co-star.

* Showtime has renewed the docuseries Wrong Man for a six-episode Season 2 that reinvestigates three cases of inmates who have been incarcerated for decades and who claim they were wrongfully convicted of brutal crimes.

* Maddie Phillips (Supernatural) and Anjelica Bette Fellini (The Gifted) will star in Jenji Kohan’s Netflix comedy series Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunters, about a pair of teen twin sisters who join forces with a veteran bounty hunter (played by Kadeem Hardison) to capture crooks skipping out on bail, per Deadline.

* AMC has released a teaser for the fourth and final season of the action-packed comic book adaptation Preacher, premiering Sunday, Aug. 4 at 9/8c:



