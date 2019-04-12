Tatiana Maslany Joins Matthew Rhys in HBO's Perry Mason Limited Series

Tatiana Maslany has booked another leading role on the small screen — but she’ll only be playing one character this time.

The Orphan Black alumna will co-star opposite Matthew Rhys in HBO’s Perry Mason limited series, per our sister site Deadline.

As previously reported, the project will take place in 1932 Los Angeles, when the city is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression. Rhys will star as the titular fictional criminal defense lawyer, during a time in the character’s life when he is living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, haunted by his wartime experiences in France. But when the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and, just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Maslany will play Sister Alice, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God who preaches three sermons a day to a hungry congregation and nationwide radio audience. Described as an “entertainer, politician and God’s conduit to the City of Angels,” Sister Alice wields great power when she speaks, and she plans to use that power in ways only she can know.

Rolin Jones (The Exorcist) and Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld) will pen the Perry Mason adaptation, based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, and will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Additional EPs include Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Joe Horacek.

Maslany is best known for her Emmy-winning work on BBC America’s Orphan Black, which wrapped its run in 2017. Since then, her TV work has included a Drunk History appearance and several voiceover roles.