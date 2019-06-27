Game of Thrones Headed Back to Comic-Con for Last Time — Which Cast Members Will Be in Attendance?

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Stars Get a Blast From the Past in Reunion Special Sneak Peek

It’s official: HBO is bringing Game of Thrones back to Comic-Con next month for one last hurrah — but several of the series’ MVPs will be MIA.

The cabler on Wednesday confirmed the worst-kept SDCC rumor ever, announcing that a panel for the recently-concluded phenom will take place on Friday, July 19, at 5:30 in Hall H. Cast members set to attend include: Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright as well as showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (the pair last sat on a panel in 2016) and director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Interestingly, GoT author/EP George R.R. Martin is not listed in the panel rundown.

Game of Thrones sat out of Comic-Con last year for a very good reason: The show was in the middle of production on the eighth and final season.

Meanwhile, HBO will also be bringing Westworld (panelists include EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright) and His Dark Materials (panelists include EP Jane Tranter and cast members James McAvoy, Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ruth Wilson) to Comic-Con.

The full-ish Comic-Con TV schedule can be found here.