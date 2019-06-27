Castle Rock Season 2: Robin Weigert to Play Ma to Lizzy Caplan's Annie Wilkes

Calamity Jane birthed Annie Wilkes? It all finally makes sense!

Beloved Deadwood gunslinger-turned-Big Little Lies shrink Robin Weigert is joining Castle Rock‘s Misery prequel-themed second season in the recurring role of Crysilda Wilkes, the mother of the budding psychopath (who, as we previously reported, will be played by Master of Sex‘s Lizzy Caplan).

Also joining Season 2 of Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired anthology thriller in a recurring capacity are Alias Grace‘s Sarah Gadon, The Americans‘ Alison Wright and Heroes‘ Greg Grunberg.

Gadon will play Annie’s nemesis Rita Green, Wright will portray kind-hearted local Valerie and Grunberg will play Sheriff Boucher.

Set in the titular (but fictional) town where King has based many of his published works, Castle Rock weaves together different locations and characters from the author’s greatest hits. Per the official Season 2 logline, “A feud between warring clans comes to a boil when Annie Wilkes, King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock.”

In addition to Caplan, the list of Season 2 series regulars also includes Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher (as Annie’s daughter Joy), as well as Oscar winner Tim Robbins and Garrett Hedlund (Pan, TRON: Legacy).