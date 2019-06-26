RELATED STORIES Robert Mueller to Testify Before U.S. House in Open Session in July

Seth Meyers had no time for a “Closer Look” on Tuesday. Instead, the Late Night host tersely addressed the latest sexual assault allegations leveled against President Trump.

Meyers aimed his commentary directly at 45 in a segment called “Hey!” The desk piece was born from this week’s New York Magazine cover story, in which advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago. In the days since the interview was first published, Trump has vehemently denied the assault, telling The Hill that Carroll is “not my type” and “it never happened.”

“Hey, asshole, if someone asks you if you raped that woman, and you say, ‘No, she’s not my type,’ that’s not a defense. That’s a confession,” Meyers said. “It’s like if you asked Hannibal Lecter, ‘Did you eat that guy?’ and he said, ‘No, he looked a little bony.'”

“No one believes you when you deny this stuff, because you already admitted to it,” Meyers continued. “Remember, you were on a bus with Billy Bush, bragging about assaulting women like some sort of Port Authority pervert. Trump’s headshot shouldn’t be hanging at the White House; it should be hanging at every Greyhound bus station in the tri-state area.”

Later, Meyers pointed out that Carroll is at least the 22nd woman to come forward with allegations against POTUS. The sheer number, he said, makes it hard to believe that Carroll is being dishonest. “Who do you think is lying to us in this situation?” he asked. “All 22 women who have nothing to gain by lying, and are showing incredible courage in the face of these kinds of attacks, or the known liar who called climate change a Chinese hoax, said three million people voted illegally in the last election, and once told Eric Trump, ‘I enjoy spending time with you’?”

