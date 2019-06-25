Adam Rodriguez, Shadowhunters Star and More Join Penny Dreadful 'Sequel'

RELATED STORIES Penny Dreadful's Rory Kinnear Set for Showtime 'Sequel': Who He's Playing?

Adam Rodriguez has lined up his first post-Criminal Minds gig, and it’s Dreadful.

The actor is among six who have been cast in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the “spiritual descendant” of Showtime’s original horror-drama, TVLine has learned.

Set in 1938 Los Angeles, the Penny Dreadful “sequel” centers on Det. Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), who becomes embroiled in an epic story following a grisly murder that shocks the city. The drama will soon find Tiago and his family “grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart,” per the official logline.

Rodriguez — who recently wrapped production on Criminal Minds‘ final season — will recur as Raul Vega, the eldest son of the Vega family who is also a righteous union leader and advocate for his people. Described as someone who is “wise to the ways of the world,” Raul tries to be a father figure to his brother Tiago.

The newly cast ensemble also includes:

* Michael Gladis (Mad Men) as Councilman Charlton Townsend, the ambitious head of the L.A. City Council’s Transportation Committee, described as “a man of killer instincts and ruthless political wiles.”

* Lorenza Izzo (Feed the Beast) as Santa Muerte, the Angel of Holy Death and sister of the charismatic demoness Magda (played by Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer).

* Thomas Kretschmann (Dracula) as Richard Goss, an aristocratic and mysterious German architect with grand plans for the future of Los Angeles — and unsettling connections to City Hall.

* Dominic Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Kurt, the chauffeur and bodyguard for Richard Goss, who also possesses an unexpected depth and surprising background.

* Ethan Peck (Star Trek: Discovery) as Herman Ackermann, the charismatic second-in-command at the German American Bund, whose aggressive politics, heated rhetoric and personal magnetism inevitably create tension within the group.

Production on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is slated to begin later this year. Your thoughts on these castings? Drop ’em in a comment below.