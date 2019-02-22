Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer Joins Showtime's Penny Dreadful 'Sequel'

Game of Thrones‘ Natalie Dormer is venturing into White Walker territory with her next role. The actress FKA Margaery Tyrell is joining Penny Dreadful: City of Angels — Showtime’s “spiritual descendant” of the original Penny Dreadful — as a supernatural-tinged series regular, TVLine has learned.

City of Angels — which is being shepherded by Penny Dreadful creator John Logan — is set in 1938 Los Angeles and features an all-new cast of characters. The series will be “deeply infused with Mexican-American folklore and social tension” and feature an “exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period, creating new occult myths and moral dilemmas within a genuine historical backdrop.”

Dormer, whose credits also include Showtime’s The Tudors, CBS’ Elementary and Netflix’s forthcoming Dark Crystal sequel series, will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story. Charismatic, clever and chameleonic, Magda is a dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally.

Dormer joins a cast that also includes Fear the Walking Dead‘s Daniel Zovatto, The Purge‘s Jessica Garza and New Amsterdam‘s Johnathan Nieves.