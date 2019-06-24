New Amsterdam's Life-and-Death Crash — What Happens Next?

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold Talks Max and Helen: Are the Colleagues More Than Just Friends?

TVLine hits rewind on the TV season’s biggest “What Happens Next?” finales, then invites you to predict the cliffhanger outcomes.

New Amsterdam wrapped up its freshman season by putting multiple lives in danger. As the finale came to a close, the ambulance carrying Max, his wife Georgia and their newborn baby Luna, plus docs Helen Sharpe and Lauren Bloom, was T-boned by a stolen ambulance. Max was able to walk away from the crash with his daughter in his arms, but the outlook was grim for the three women in his life: The impact of the accident sent Lauren flying through the front windshield, while an unconscious Georgia was wheeled away on a gurney. Meanwhile, Helen’s whereabouts are unknown, and since we saw someone lying under a black sheet, well, consider us worried.

“All of the questions that you have around this, like, ‘Why haven’t we seen Sharpe? Who’s under the sheet? Is Bloom dead? Is Georgia going to make it?’ All of those are questions we want everyone to be asking,” executive producer/director Peter Horton told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A. What’s more, creator David Schulner confirmed that “one of our key cast is dead.”

So who will survive the horrific crash, and who will perish? Rewatch the cliffhanger ending below, then cast your vote!