Alan Cumming Joins USA's Briarpatch — What Does This Mean for Instinct?

As the fate of his CBS day job hangs in the balance, Alan Cumming has secured a new TV gig. TVLine has learned that the Instinct leading man has joined the cast of USA Network’s upcoming anthology drama Briarpatch, which counts Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail among its exec producers.

The series’ inaugural season is based on Ross Thomas’ novel of the same name and stars Rosario Dawson as a determined investigator who returns to her corrupt Texas hometown after her sister is killed. Her search for the murderer eventually turns into a dangerous excavation of her own past.

Cumming will play the recurring role of Clyde Brattle, an elegant, charming, and murderous arms dealer. Currently a fugitive — and the target of a Senatorial investigation run by Dawson’s Allegra Dill — he arrives in town to wreak havoc and settle some old scores.

The Good Wife vet’s casting comes just days ahead of Instinct‘s Season 2 premiere (Sunday, 9/8c on CBS). A renewal decision is expected to be made later this summer, but an insider tells TVLine that Cumming’s Briarpatch duties would not conflict with a potential third season of Instinct. “One thing has nothing to do with the other,” the source maintains.

Meanwhile, the Briarpatch cast also includes Deadwood‘s Kim Dickens, The Conners‘ Jay R. Ferguson, Chicago P.D.‘s Brian Geraghty, The Blacklist‘s Edi Gathegi and acting vet Ed Asner.