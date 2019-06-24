First Wives Club Remake to Launch BET+ Streaming Service in Fall

RELATED STORIES White House Drama, The Oval, Among Tyler Perry's Four New BET Series

BET is the latest network to join the standalone streaming service party: The cabler announced Monday that it will launch BET+, a subscription VOD service focused on the African-American audience, this fall.

Though a specific launch date and price point have not yet been announced, BET+ will feature more than 1,000 hours of ad-free content, including original programming and fan-favorite series, movies and specials.

BET’s series adaptation of The First Wives Club — originally developed at Paramount Network, then relocated to BET — will now debut on the streaming service in the fall. Based on the 1996 film, the 10-episode First Wives Club stars Jill Scott (Black Lightning), Ryan Michelle Bathe (This Is Us) and Michelle Buteau (Enlisted) as three New York City women who form a united front after all of their marriages fall apart.

“African Americans are the leading consumers of streaming services, with higher SVOD adoption rates than other consumers, which is why we’re so excited to launch a premium product for this underserved audience,” said Scott Mills, president of BET Networks. “BET+ is a natural extension of BET’s linear network, which has been the leading home of black culture for decades. Our curated catalog and original programming will keep the BET+ content offering fresh, fueling subscriber growth, viewership and retention.”

At launch, BET+ will be available on iOS and Android devices. Do you plan to subscribe?