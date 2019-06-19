Teen Choice Awards: Shadowhunters, Riverdale, The Flash Lead Nominations

Fox on Wednesday released the first “wave” of nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards — aka the sliiiightly sexier TCAs.
Among the TV nominees, Riverdale led the pack with seven total nods (including two “Choice Ship” pairings), while Shadowhunters and The Flash followed with six and five respective nominations.
Also represented in the small-screen categories are Good Trouble, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gotham and One Day at a Time, among many others.
Voting is open here through June 25 (via fox.tv/TCA19), and the kudosfest will air Sunday, Aug. 11, at 8/7c on Fox. Scroll down to view the full list of nominees, then drop a comment below with your shows/people of choice.
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber – Dynasty
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter – The Flash
Sea Shimooka – Arrow
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office (gosh, remember that show??)