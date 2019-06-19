Teen Choice Awards: Shadowhunters, Riverdale, The Flash Lead Nominations

RELATED STORIES Teen Choice Awards 2018: Riverdale, Shadowhunters and More TV Winners

Fox on Wednesday released the first “wave” of nominees for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards — aka the sliiiightly sexier TCAs.

Among the TV nominees, Riverdale led the pack with seven total nods (including two “Choice Ship” pairings), while Shadowhunters and The Flash followed with six and five respective nominations.

Also represented in the small-screen categories are Good Trouble, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gotham and One Day at a Time, among many others.

Voting is open here through June 25 (via fox.tv/TCA19), and the kudosfest will air Sunday, Aug. 11, at 8/7c on Fox. Scroll down to view the full list of nominees, then drop a comment below with your shows/people of choice.

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber – Dynasty

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny – Star

Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley – The 100

Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies

Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters

Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz – Charmed

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie – Gotham

Brandon Routh – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites – Titans

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Lucas Till – MacGyver

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest

Jessica Alba – L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev – Fam

Sarah Hyland – Modern Family

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott – The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Jon Cryer – Supergirl

Luke Baines – Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter – The Flash

Sea Shimooka – Arrow

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office (gosh, remember that show??)