Mark-Paul Gosselaar Joins Mixed-ish as Young Bow's Father in Recast

So much for that rumored Pitch revival.

TVLine has learned that former Passage star Mark-Paul Gosselaar is joining ABC’s black-ish spinoff mixed-ish as the father of 12-year-old Bow (played by relative newcomer Arica Himmel). He replaces Champions‘ Anders Holm, who was let go in May shortly after the project was ordered to series.

The 1980s-set prequel offshoot, which will air Tuesdays at 9/8c this fall, centers on a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross' black-ish matriarch, who is described as emotionally and intellectually brilliant but also clueless, confused and awkward.

As previously reported, The Haves and the Have Nots‘ Tika Sumpter will play Young Bow’s mom. (The adult versions of her parents Paul and Alicia were previously played on black-ish by Anna Deveare Smith and Beau Bridges.) Veep and Good Fight vet Gary Cole is set to co-star as Paul’s father/Bow’s grandfather Harrison, while Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris will play Bow’s respective siblings Johan and Santamonica. Improv vet Christina Anthony rounds out the ensemble as Alicia’s sister/Bow’s aunt.

Gosselaar’s casting comes roughly a month after Fox pulled the plug on The Passage after just one season.