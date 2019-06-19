TVLine's Decade in Review: The 10 Best Comedies of the 2010s, From 30 Rock and Parks and Rec to The Good Place

Want to get a sense of how drastically television has changed in the last 10 years? Look no further than the comedy genre.

As the number of scripted series on TV has crept to the neighborhood of 500 (!), comedies have transformed quite a bit from the multi-camera sitcoms that used to populate the landscape. The result is dozens of shows that play with form, take major storytelling risks and, in many cases, blur the line between comedy and drama altogether.

Through December, TVLine’s Decade in Review will look back at the small screen’s highs and lows from the past 10 years, highlighting memorable series, painful cancellations, noteworthy performances and more. Earlier this month, we kicked things off with the decade’s 10 best dramas, and we’re now turning our attention to the strongest comedies.

As you might expect, several of the shows on our list have pushed creative boundaries during their runs, including Atlanta and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. But we’ve also got a soft spot for more traditional sitcoms, which have certainly raised their game to stand out in a crowded field. (Note: To qualify for our list, each show had to end in 2010 or later — even though some, like 30 Rock, began prior to this decade.)

