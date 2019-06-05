TVLine's Decade in Review Begins: TV's 10 Best Dramas of the 2010s, From Breaking Bad to Game of Thrones

Here at TVLine, we often recognize the best TV moments from the past week, month or year — but we’re going a little bigger this time.

Though 2019 is only halfway through, we are creeping up on the end of a decade, and we’d like to recognize the top-notch television that came with the last 10 years. To that end, we’re kicking off our Decade in Review feature: From now through December, we’ll be reflecting on the small screen’s highs and lows from the 2010s, including the decade’s superlative series, most painful cancellations, strongest performances and much more.

First up? A look back at the decade’s 10 best dramas — and boy, did we have our work cut out for us in creating this list. Since the early 2000s, we’ve been enjoying a new Golden Age of television, with broadcast, cable and, more recently, streaming services churning out dozens of quality programs. And in the #PeakTV era, it doesn’t seem that will change anytime soon.

Though some of the dramas on our list just wrapped up recently (we miss you, The Americans!), several others have been off the air for years, including Friday Night Lights and The Good Wife. (Note: To qualify for our list, each show had to end in 2010 or later — even though some, like Breaking Bad, began prior to this decade.)

