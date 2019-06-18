Fall TV Preview: Who's In? Who's Out? Our Guide to Every Casting Move So Far

Your favorite shows may look a bit different when they return in the fall, thanks to new names on the call sheets and conspicuous absences in the opening credits.

For instance, Arrow, Empire, SVU, FBI and multiple #OneChicago shows will be missing familiar faces when they return from hiatus. Shameless has undergone a bit of a shakeup. And two NCISes will continue with very fun “encores.”

Elsewhere, series like Grey’s Anatomy, MacGyver and Supergirl have handed out promotions, while shows such as YOU, Homeland and Titans are welcoming new members to their respective ensembles. Also of note: A This Is Us fave will spend time with Mrs. Maisel, a Riverdale gal will befriend Katy Keene and a much-missed legal eagle will return for Suits and giggles.

With this handy Ins & Outs gallery (click here for direct access), TVLine presents a handy primer on the new series regulars and noteworthy guest stars appearing on returning faves in the fall and beyond, plus a refresher on who’s gone bye-bye since last we checked in. And to think, we still have a monsoon of Comic-Con announcements to add in July!

If you like, use these links to jump to a favorite show: A — C | D — L | M — S | T — Z

And when you’re done, make sure to hit the comments with the casting news you’re most excited/angry/intrigued about!