Angel Reunion Panel Set for New York Comic-Con — Sans David Boreanaz?

The cast of Angel is reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the WB drama’s premiere at New York Comic-Con — well, minus one.

Stars Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Amy Acker (Fred/Illyria), Alexis Denisof (Wesley), J. August Richards (Gunn) and James Marsters (Spike) will be in attendance at the con, running Oct. 3-6 at the Javits Center, NYCC announced on Tuesday. Notably absent from the lineup, though: David Boreanaz, who played the title character. But one can hope that the current SEAL Team star will eventually be added to the roster, right?

During a March appearance on The Talk, Boreanaz hinted at the possibility of a reunion. “We’re coming up on our 20 years,” he noted. “That’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that. That’s really where I started my gig in this acting world. I love that character. So I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away a lot. It’s 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works.”

It is not yet clear which day(s) the NYCC reunion will take place. Watch the cast’s announcement below, with individual messages from Carpenter, Marsters, Richards and Acker:

The confirmation you Angel fans have been waiting for… the cast is reuniting at #NYCC19 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Angel, and they have a message for Y-O-U. There are a limited amount of Fri & Sun badges available, so Fan Verify to buy yours: https://t.co/dldsJbdWrw pic.twitter.com/vFmJtPvPiH — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) June 18, 2019

