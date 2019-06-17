Game of Thrones' Lena Headey 'Wanted a Better Death' for Cersei in Season 8

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 'Never Thought' Jaime Would Kill Cersei in Season 8

You can add Lena Headey to the list of Game of Thrones fans left unsatisfied by Cersei Lannister’s Season 8 demise.

In an interview with The Guardian, Headey revealed that she has “a few of my own gripes” with how the final season played out, but she hasn’t gotten a chance to “[sit] down drunkenly with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet.”

When she does get to air her grievances, though? “I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey admitted.

As Thrones fans will recall, Cersei and twin brother Jaime perished in the HBO drama’s penultimate episode, crushed under debris as the Red Keep fell around them — a result of Daenerys taking over King’s Landing and dismantling it via Drogon’s fiery breath. At the time, quite a few fans voiced their dissatisfaction with Cersei’s death, with many suggesting that a seasons-long villain did not get a meaningful comeuppance.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted,” Headey continued. “But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrayed Jaime, previously said that he appreciated the way the Lannister twins died, calling it “a great ending for that couple.” He did admit, though, that he hoped Jaime would have “more stuff with Cersei once they finally meet in the climax. But there are a lot of characters in this show.”