×

Big Brother Photos: Meet the New Houseguests Moving in for Season 21

By /

Big Brother Season 21 Cast
Cliff, David and Analyse of 'Big Brother' Season 21 (Courtesy of CBS)

It’s time to meet the next group of Big Brother houseguests who have signed up for a summer of paranoia.

CBS on Monday unveiled the 16 cast members who will compete on Season 21, including a Broadway dancer, a college soccer star and — most intriguing of all — a “wine safari guide.”

This summer’s houseguests are also quite young: With the exception of petroleum engineer Cliff Fogg III, who is 53 years old, the entire cast is comprised of 20- and 30-somethings. (That includes model Jessica Milagros, whose age is described as “30-ish.”)

The three youngest contestants — college student Ovi Kabir, public health analyst Isabella Wang and the aforementioned Analyse — clock in at just 22 years old.

As previously announced, Big Brother will return with a two-night event, airing Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, at 8/7c. It will then add Sunday broadcasts starting June 30. Then, beginning July 10, the show will switch to a Wednesday-Thursday-Sunday schedule, with the weekday airings moving to 9 pm and the Sunday installment staying put at 8.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to get a closer look at the Season 21 cast, then drop a comment with the houseguests who have piqued your interest.

ad
 