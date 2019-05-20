Big Brother Season 21 Premiere Date Set, Status of Celebrity Editions TBD

RELATED STORIES The NCIS: LA Finale's JAG Reunion Was Probably Not What You Were Expecting

The doors to the newest Big Brother house will open on June 25, CBS has announced.

The long-running summertime hit, which last year averaged a 1.5 demo rating, will kick off Season 21 with a two-night event, airing Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, at 8/7c. It will then add Sunday broadcasts starting June 30.

As of July 10, Big Brother will switch to a Wednesday-Thursday-Sunday schedule, with the weekday airings moving to 9 pm and the Sunday installment staying put at 8. Julie Chen Moonves will again return as host.

The fate of Big Brother‘s celebrity editions, which for the past two years have run during the winter (and most recently averaged just over a 1.0 demo rating), is currently TBD. “We have not made our mind up about Celebrity yet,” CBS entertainment president Kelly Kahl told TVLine at last week’s Upfronts.

Other upcoming, out-of-season CBS premiere dates include the action-adventure series Blood & Treasure (debuting this Tuesday, May 21), Elementary Season 7 (on Thursday, May 23), and Instinct Season 2 (Sunday, June 16).

