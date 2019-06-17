BH90210: Christine Elise (AKA Emily Valentine) Joins Upcoming 'Revival'

We’ve got some BH90210 casting news that’ll put you into a state of U4EA… but you’re going to have to exchange an egg in order to get it. (Kidding.)

Christine Elise, who played wild child Emily Valentine in the original Beverly Hills, 90210, has signed on to be part of Fox’s upcoming revival-ish “event series,” TVLine has learned exclusively.

Elise will appear in multiple episodes of the six-part series, which will find cast members Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling playing exaggerated versions of themselves. The episodes will feature stories “inspired by their real lives and relationships,” such as when one of the Peach Pit gang floats the idea of getting a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot going, and the proceedings “may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself,” the official logline suggests.

Details about Elise’s arc are under wraps, but we do know that she, too, will play a heightened form of herself. And normally we wouldn’t bring this up, but since the actors are playing themselves (of a sort): Do you think the show will address the fact that Priestley and Elise dated for five years, back in the day?

Emily Valentine arrived at West Beverly High in Season 2 and quickly ran afoul of Brenda by going on dates with both Dylan and Brandon. (It’s OK: The girls later made up and sang on the school quad together.) Emily and Brandon eventually became a serious couple, but that relationship ended after she spiked his drink with a drug called U4EA at an underground nightclub, leading him to break up with her. Emily kinda lost touch with reality for a while after that, and her not-great choices regarding grabbing Brandon’s attention eventually led her to set one of the school’s homecoming floats on fire. But after a stint in a psychiatric hospital, she made a full recovery; years later, she and Brandon rekindled their affections for each other, but she wound up encouraging him to pursue his relationship with Kelly.

Elise’s TV credits also include ER, Charmed, Castle and L.A. Firefighters.

Are you excited to see what role Elise will play in the revival? Hit the comments with your thoughts!