Ratings: Blues' Championship Ranks High in Stanley Cup Game History

The St. Louis Blues’ first-ever NHL championship did puckin’ awesome in the ratings.

In metered-market results, NBC’s primetime coverage of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 between the Blues and Boston Bruins delivered a 6.20 rating, the highest overnight number for an NHL game on record (dating back to 1994). It topped the previous high, set by 2010’s Blackhawks/Flyers deciding Game 6, by 6 percent.

In St. Louis, the championship match scored a 41.8 local rating, NBC Sports’ highest-rated Blues game ever in that market. Boston delivered a 30.2 local rating, marking a six-year high.

In fast nationals, the Blues’ 4-1 victory is reporting 8.25 million total viewers, which is on track to be the second-most watched Game 7 (behind 1971’s Montreal/Chicago finale, which drew 12.41 million) and the No. 4 Stanley Cup Final game ever.

Understandably, the game dominated Wednesday in both total audience and in the demo (with a 2.5 rating).

Opposite the Stanley Cup Final finale:

ABC | Making its regular time slot premiere, Press Your Luck (4.9 mil/0.9) improved on Tuesday’s post-Bachelorette showcase by 58 and 29 percent. Card Sharks then debuted to 4.4 mil and a 0.9 (TVLine reader grade “B”), while Match Game‘s summer premiere (3.9 mil/0.8) returned to season highs.

CBS | The Amazing Race (4.6 mil/0.8) dipped.

THE CW | Jane the Virgin (655K/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Leading out of a steady MasterChef (2.8 mil/0.7), First Responders Live debuted to 2.1 mil and a 0.5.

