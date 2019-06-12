Younger Cast Reacts to Season 6 Premiere's Big Reveals, Including the Betrayal That 'Hurt on So Many Levels'

RELATED STORIES Younger Cast Shares the Story Behind Premiere's Musical Number

Based solely on Wednesday’s premiere, the sixth season of Younger is shaping up like the second act of Into the Woods. Everyone is finally getting what they’ve always wanted — so why doesn’t anyone seem particularly happy?

Let’s start with Liza, who’s finally free to take her relationship with Charles public — something she probably should have divulged to Diana privately before announcing their affair to the entire office.

“That hurt Diana on so many levels,” Miriam Shor tells TVLine. “Charles was the one that no one was ever really going to get, so it was fine. But then Liza got him, so it does feel like a betrayal. Liza didn’t tell her about it, and neither did Charles. We’re all supposed to be friends, but it was hidden from her. Let’s just say that Diana doesn’t like to be kept in the dark… about anything.”

Fortunately, Liza and Kelsey — who’s finding that the view from the top isn’t quite what she expected — were able to win Diana back with an impromptu karaoke performance of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” (Click here for that full story.)

And while Charles seems to be enjoying his newfound freedom (he and Liza finally swapped the L-word!), there’s something awfully suspicious about him having private meetings with Zane.

“Charles gave up a significant piece of his identity when he left the company,” Peter Hermann reminds us. “You’ll find out how willing or unwilling he is to let that piece of his identity go. Human beings and relationships are complicated. … What he ends up pursuing and who he ends up pursuing it with will play out over the season.”

In fact, the only character who seems genuinely excited about their lot in life is Josh, whom the premiere confirmed to be the father of Claire’s unborn child — though that delight might just be Nico Tortorella’s own baby fever coming through.

“I’ve been wanting babies for a little bit in my own life,” Tortorella says. “The second we read the last scene from the end of Season 5, I was like, ‘I get to go to work and hold a baby all day everyday?’ It’s a dream come true! And I’m really good with the babies. Just putting that out there. We have, like, eight or 10 different babies, and I have a special relationship with each one of them. It’s the one time where gender really doesn’t matter. We have boy babies and girl babies playing the same role.”

Your thoughts on Younger‘s long-awaited return? General hopes for the rest of Season 6? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your full review.