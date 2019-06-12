Sorry for Your Loss Season 2, Podcast-Inspired Limetown and More Get Premiere Dates at Facebook Watch

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Leigh Shaw’s complicated grieving process will continue this fall: The Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss will be back on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

During Season 1, the Elizabeth Olsen-led series launched with four episodes before rolling out on a two-per-week basis. It’s not yet clear if Season 2 will follow a similar strategy, or if multiple installments will be available on the premiere date.

Recently named one of TVLine’s Dream Emmy Nominees for Outstanding Drama Series, Sorry for Your Loss stars Olsen as Leigh, a young woman whose life and relationships are upended after the unexpected death of her husband. Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Mamoudou Athie (The Detour) and Janet McTeer (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) also star.

Facebook Watch has also revealed premiere dates for rookie series Limetown (Oct. 16), a mystery drama starring Jessica Biel (The Sinner) based on the fiction podcast of the same name, and animated comedy Human Discoveries (July 16), featuring the voices of Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick.

Rounding out the fall lineup are returning series Five Points (Season 2 premieres Aug. 5), Huda Boss (Season 2 premieres Aug. 20) and Ball in the Family (Season 5 premieres Aug. 18).

