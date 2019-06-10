I Am Not Okay With This: Netflix YA Adaptation From Stranger Things and End of the F***ing World EPs Sets Cast

RELATED STORIES Stranger Things' New Season 3 Teaser Flaunts a Sexy 'Showtime' in Hawkins

Stranger Things' New Season 3 Teaser Flaunts a Sexy 'Showtime' in Hawkins The End of The F***ing World Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Has Netflix found its next Stranger Things? On Monday, the streaming service revealed the cast of I Am Not Okay With This, a new YA drama adapted from the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name.

I Am Not Okay With This is described as an irreverent origin story about Sydney, “a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and… mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken from deep within her.”

Sophia Lillis — aka Sharp Objects‘ Young Camille — is set to play Sydney. “Though she views herself as painfully average, she is far from it, as she discovers she has telekinetic powers which may prove to be problematic,” according to the official character description.

Sydney’s mom Maggie will be played by Episodes standout Kathleen Rose Perkins. Maggie is a single parent who works at the local diner to support her two kids following the death of her husband.

Additional cast members include:

* Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Young Peter Quill) in the series-regular role of Stanley Barber. “Adorably awkward but cool with it, Stanley is Sydney’s neighbor and the polar opposite of a jock. He’s ‘the geek who is not cool, only he is cool by being uncool.’ He has a slightly awkward self-confidence that is well beyond his years.”

* Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife) in the series-regular role of Dina. She is Sydney’s “effervescent, happy, pretty, loud and funny, badass best friend. Unfortunately, Dina has a boyfriend — a super jock who Sydney hates — and Sydney worries he’s going to take her away.”

* Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) in the recurring role of Sydney’s 10-year-old brother Liam, who “radiates a kinetic sort of wonder — the kind of genuine ‘go’ at life that tends to fade after puberty. He’s a neat, artistic kid with an innocent way about him, and he adores his big sister.”

* Richard Ellis (the upcoming Veronica Mars revival) in the recurring role of Brad Lewis. Brad is “the All-American golden boy (sweet, polite, confident, popular, the coolest jock) and Dina’s boyfriend. But as Sydney sees it, he’s ‘an epic douchebag.'”

I Am Not Okay With This is the second Forsman novel to be adapted for Netflix by Jonathan Entwistle, who previously helmed 2018’s breakout hit The End of the F***ing World. He is producing alongside Stranger Things EPs Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry.

All eight half-hour episodes will be released in 2020. In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding I Am Not Okay With This to your watch list.