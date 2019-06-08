Veronica Mars' Original Three Seasons Get Hulu Launch Date

Looking to watch (or rewatch) Veronica Mars ahead of the hotly anticipated, limited series revival? You’re in luck!

Hulu on Saturday announced that the first three seasons will begin streaming on Monday, July 1. That gives binge-watchers roughly three weeks to get through the original 64 installments of the UPN-turned-CW series before eight new episodes drop on Friday, July 26.

Meanwhile, TVLine has learned that the 2014 feature film will not be made available at this time. It is currently streaming via HBO Go and HBO Now.

As previously reported, Hulu’s continuation will take place five years after the events of the Veronica Mars movie. In addition to original cast members Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield and Adam Rose, the ensemble also includes Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), many of whom make an appearance in the revival’s recently released trailer (which you can watch here).

Series creator Rob Thomas penned the first episode of the revival, and he serves as an executive producer alongside Bell and returning vets Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge.

Will you be binge-watching Veronica Mars for the umpteenth time when it hits Hulu this July?