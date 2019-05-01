We’ve got some bad news for any criminals hoping to wreak havoc on Neptune, California: Veronica Mars is back on the case, and she’s brought her taser with her.

Hulu has released a full trailer for its upcoming revival of the show, in which Kristen Bell’s titular sleuth investigates a major crime wave during Neptune’s spring break — and her patience for bad guys is wearing thin.

“When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don’t develop a keen sense of mercy,” Veronica admits in the video above, before fighting back against someone attempting to mug her. And it only gets more dire as the trailer continues, as a series of bombings threatens Neptune’s most festive time of the year.

As previously reported, Hulu’s continuation will take place five years after the events of Veronica Mars‘ 2014 feature film. In addition to original cast members Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield and Adam Rose, the ensemble also includes Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place), many of whom make an appearance in the revival’s full-length trailer.

All eight episodes of Veronica Mars will drop Friday, July 26. Watch the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!