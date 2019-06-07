MacGyver's Levy Tran Promoted to Series Regular for Season 4

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Schedule: MacGyver Held for Midseason

Desi will continue to have MacGyver‘s six as the CBS drama heads into its fourth season.

Levy Tran, who joined MacGyver in mid-February as Desiree “Desi” Nguyen, has been promoted from recurring to series regular for Season 4, TVLine has confirmed. The official news comes four weeks after MacGyver was renewed for the 2019-20 TV season (with 12 Monkeys‘ Terry Matalis coming in as co-showrunner alongside Peter M. Lenkov).

Tran made her debut in the episode “K9 + Smugglers + New Recruit,” in which Mac’s team was tasked with escorting and protecting an gun-sniffing ATF canine who had a bounty on his furry little head. Desi had been hand-picked by her predecessor, Jack Dalton (former cast member George Eads), after Mac’s BFF slipped away on a personal mission. (Watch her very first scene below.)

One of the first women to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School, Desi was previously a member of a special ops team consisting of forces from the SAS, Delta Force and the CIA.

Tran’s previous TV credits included The Haunting of Hill House (as Theo’s girlfriend) and Shameless.