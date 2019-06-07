Ratings: Life in Pieces Eyes Lows, Stanley Cup Game 5 Dominates Night

Again leading out of back-to-back-to-back sitcom reruns, CBS’ terminal Life in Pieces this Thursday drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to hit and match series lows.

Closing the Eye’s night, Elementary (3.7 mil;0.5) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere on Thursday:

NBC | Coverage of the Stanley Cup Final Game 5 (5.3 mil/1.5) was up a tick from the fast nationals for Monday’s hockey match, dominating the night in the demo.

ABC | A Celebrity Family Feud rerun somehow delivered Thursday’s largest audience (5.55 million).

FOX | Paradise Hotel (1.3 mil/0.4) dipped week-to-week with its finale

THE CW | iZombie (720K/0.2) and In the Dark (610K/0.1) were both steady.

