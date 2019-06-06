David Spade Late-Night Show Gets Premiere Date at Comedy Central

RELATED STORIES Comedy Central to Roast Alec Baldwin This Summer -- Watch First Promo

Will David Spade succeed where Larry Wilmore and Jordan Klepper failed?

Comedy Central on Thursday announced that Lights Out With David Spade will premiere Monday, July 29 at 11:30 pm, where it will follow The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Monday through Thursday each week.

Lights Out will include Spade’s “signature take on the pop culture news of the day” and feature “a rotating group of his comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments,” according to official logline.

Spade’s late-night effort marks Comedy Central’s third attempt at a Daily Show companion since The Colbert Report ended in 2014, following short-lived series The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore and The Opposition With Jordan Klepper.

After a six-season stint on Saturday Night Live, Spade went on to star in sitcoms Just Shoot Me, 8 Simple Rules and Rules of Engagement. On Comedy Central, he previously hosted The Showbiz Show, a weekly program that spoofed the likes of Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood, between 2005 and 2007.

Spade joins an extremely crowded landscape, which already includes Stephen Colbert and James Corden (on CBS); Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Lilly Singh (on NBC); Jimmy Kimmel (on ABC); Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien (on TBS); John Oliver (on HBO); and Noah. Does the addition of a non-political entry hosted by Spade pique your interest? Watch the first promo above, then hit the comments with your reactions.