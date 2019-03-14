NBC Taps YouTube Star Lilly Singh to Fill Carson Daly's Late-Night Slot

NBC’s new late-night star is coming straight from YouTube: Comedian Lilly Singh, who rose to fame as a YouTube star, will host a new late-night show for the Peacock network, taking over Carson Daly’s former 1:35 am time slot.

Singh’s new show, titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh, will feature her conducting in-studio interviews, along with creating and starring in pre-taped comedy sketches and other “signature segments,” per the network. The show is slated to debut in September, taking over for Last Call With Carson Daly, which was axed last month after a 17-year run.

“Lilly is truly a star, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our NBC family,” NBC’s executive vice president of late night Doug Vaughan said in a statement. “She is a multi-talented performer who will surely have a great rapport with not only all her guests, but also with our devoted late-night audience. We can’t wait to get started.”

“An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true,” Singh added. “I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild.”

Singh’s popular YouTube channel, where she’s known as “||Superwoman||,” has more than 14.5 million subscribers; she’s also an actress, with recent roles on Life in Pieces and in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451.

As a guest on Thursday night’s Tonight Show, Singh shares the good news with fellow NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Watch a sneak peek: