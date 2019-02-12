Last Call With Carson Daly to End After 17-Year Late-Night Run at NBC

It’s closing time for Last Call With Carson Daly: The NBC late-night series is coming to an end after 17 years on the air, TVLine has learned.

Daly has decided to step away from the talk show in order to spend more time with his family and concentrate on his other hosting jobs at Today and The Voice.

“If you had told me in 2002 I would be a part of the historic NBC late-night family for 17 years, I would have said you were crazy!” Daly said in a statement. “Hard to believe it’s been so long — 2,000 episodes. It’s time to move on to something new and let someone else have access to this incredible platform. My twenties were about finding a good job. My thirties were about taking on as many of them as I could. Now, in my forties, I’m focused on quality over quantity. I want to do more with my Today family and continue hosting and producing The Voice and explore new opportunities.”

He continued: “I’m forever grateful and proud to all who have worked with us at Last Call over the years. So many have gone on to achieve incredible success… I could have all the jobs in the world, but none of them are more important to me than that of Dad. My family will always remain my top priority and greatest gig.”

Last Call, which debuted in January 2002, featured long-form interviews with celebrities and intimate performances with up-and-coming musical artists. After landing a full-time gig at Today in 2013, Daly’s hosting duties at Last Call were reduced — he typically only appeared in the opening and closing segments from that point forward — though he continued to serve as an executive producer on the show.

An airdate for the final Last Call will be announced at a later date, as will a replacement series for NBC’s 1:30 am time slot.

