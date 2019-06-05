The Good Place: Kristen Bell to Make Directorial Debut in Season 4

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Recap: Which Acts Wowed the Judges in Week 2?

The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell is moving over to the director’s chair.

TVLine has confirmed exclusively that the NBC sitcom’s leading lady/exec producer will helm one of Season 4’s 13 episodes. This will mark Bell’s Good Place directorial debut. (It will also mark the first time any member of the Good Place ensemble has stepped behind the camera to direct an episode of the show.)

Production on the Good Place‘s upcoming fourth season is currently underway.

Last January, in the wake of the Season 3 finale twist that erased Chidi’s memory of his relationship with Eleanor, executive producer Michael Schur admitted to TVLine that figuring out how to deal with the repercussions of said cliffhanger has been a daunting proposition. “We just started [working on Season 4] and we’re panicking — white-hot panic… The first two weeks of every year — except for Season 1 — have been all of the writers staring blankly at each other and then quietly getting in our cars and driving home.”

Schur added that Season 4 will, in many ways, harken back to Season 1 — save for the Chidi twist, which may lead to “different power dynamics.” At the same time, Schur noted, “The idea is always to change everything and somehow still do the same show that people have been watching. So hopefully, that’s what happens.”

Bell will next be seen reprising her role as Veronica Mars in Hulu’s eight-episode revival, which is scheduled to bow on Friday, July 26.