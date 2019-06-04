Why Women Kill: Marc Cherry Dramedy Gets August Premiere at CBS All Access

RELATED STORIES The Good Fight Season 1 Granted Trial Run on CBS This Summer

CBS All Access will tell us Why Women Kill before summer is over: The upcoming dramedy will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 15, TVLine has learned.

New episodes will drop on a weekly basis, with installments getting released every Thursday. The show’s first season spans 10 episodes.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), Why Women Kill follows the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Per the project’s logline, the show “will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not.”

Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin, Elementary‘s Lucy Liu and The Good Place‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste will star as the central trio. Goodwin plays Beth Ann, a seemingly cheerful housewife in 1963; Liu plays elegant socialite Simone; and Howell-Baptiste plays the fiercely intelligent attorney Taylor.

“Oh my gosh, I’m doing [Why Women Kill] now and it is kicking my ass in the best way,” Goodwin recently teased to TVLine. “It’s brain-hurting fun. A creative playground, for sure… [Cherry] is a master of words. Everything is a bit more theatrical and heightened and stylized and poetic and juicy.”

The cast also includes Jack Davenport (Smash), Sam Jaeger (Parenthood), Reid Scott (Veep), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Sadie Calvano (Mom), Leo Howard (Kickin’ It), Alicia Coppola (The Young and the Restless) and Katie Finneran (Bloodline).

