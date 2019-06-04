TVLine Items: SpongeBob Spinoff, Elizabeth Banks' FX Gig and More

Nickelodeon is going to sleepaway camp with SpongeBob SquarePants, handing a 13-episode series order to a spinoff prequel tentatively titled Kamp Koral.

The CG-animated offshoot follows 10-year-old SpongeBob and his pals as they “spend the summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest,” per the official announcement.

SpongeBob SquarePants vets Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Wallere will serve as co-executive producers.

* Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) will star opposite Cate Blanchett in the FX limited series Mrs. America, our sister site Deadline reports. The nine-episode drama tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Banks will play Jill Ruckelshaus, a pro-choice, socially progressive Republican who was appointed by President Ford to advance women’s rights.

* Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10/9c on AT&T Audience Network, and will closely follow the story contained in Finders Keepers, the second book in Stephen King’s Detective Bill Hodges series.

* The animated action-adventure series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will debut on Netflix in 2020. Set in the same timeline as the 2015 film, the show follows six teenagers who are “chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar,” per the official synopsis. “But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.”

* Starz has released a new trailer for its supernatural thriller The Rook, premiering Sunday, June 30 at 8 pm:

