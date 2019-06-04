Ratings: The Bachelorette Hits Season Highs, Tops Stanley Cup Game 4

RELATED STORIES So You Think You Can Dance Recap: The Season 16 Premiere Auditions, Ranked

ABC’s The Bachelorette this Monday drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, up 17 and 36 percent week-to-week to hit season highs and lead the night in both measures.

Placing a close second was NBC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4, which with 5 mil and a 1.4 was down a tick from last Monday’s series opener.

Elsewhere….

CBS | After steering clear of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup, The Code (4.6 mil/0.5) returned down two tenths in the demo, tying its season low.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.9 mil/0.7) ticked up, while So You Think You Can Dance (2.7 mil/0.7, read recap) matched last year’s season premiere (3.3 mil/0.7) in the demo.

