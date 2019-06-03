Suits: Patrick J. Adams Officially Returning for Final Season

RELATED STORIES Patrick J. Adams Suiting Up as Astronaut John Glenn for Nat Geo Series The Right Stuff

Patrick J. Adams is suiting back up as Mike Ross: The actor will reprise his role during the ninth and final season of Suits.

Adams will appear in Episode 5 when his alter ego ends up “getting embroiled in a case against Harvey and Samantha,” executive producer Aaron Korsh tells Deadline. “He doesn’t exactly know that Samantha is going to be involved when he comes back, but he does know Harvey is going to be.” Additionally, there will be “some fun scenes and some emotional scenes with Mike and the old gang. He will interact with more than Harvey and Samantha.”

“I couldn’t be happier to be part of the final chapter of Suits,” Adams enthuses. “I’ve missed my TV family, and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time.”

Adams was last seen in the Season 7 finale, during which Mike and Rachel (Meghan Markle) got married and left New York to run their own firm in Seattle. At the Television Critics Association press tour in January, Korsh was hopeful that Adams would return during the show’s swan song, but said the chances of now-Duchess Markle reprising her role as Rachel were “pretty close to zero.”

As for whether Adams will take part in the series finale, while nothing is official, Korsh did note to Deadline that Adams’ new role as astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s upcoming series The Right Stuff would not interfere with a potential finale cameo.

Suits‘ 10-episode final season premieres Wednesday, July 17 at 9/8c on USA Network, followed by the debut of the Gina Torres-led spinoff Pearson.