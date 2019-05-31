Patrick J. Adams Suiting Up as Astronaut John Glenn for National Geographic Series The Right Stuff

RELATED STORIES The Hot Zone Finale Video: Jerry Preps the Team for Some Monkey Business

The Hot Zone Finale Video: Jerry Preps the Team for Some Monkey Business The Hot Zone Premiere Recap: Worried, Sick

Patrick J. Adams‘ next TV workplace will have a slightly different dress code. The former Suits star — who recently left the USA Network drama after seven seasons — will play Maj. John Glenn in National Geographic’s The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s 1979 non-fiction book of the same name. Glenn was famously the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.

According to a release from National Geographic, “The first season of The Right Stuff, which uses Wolfe’s book as its starting point, starts at the height of the Cold War. To combat a national sentiment of fear and decline, the U.S. government conceives of NASA’s Project Mercury, igniting a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of the military’s adrenaline-fueled test pilots. These individuals, who come to be known as the Mercury Seven, are forged into heroes long before they have achieved a single heroic act. At the heart of a historic drama populated by deeply human characters, two arch-rivals — Glenn and Shepard — jockey to be the first man in space.”

Beyond that, “subsequent seasons of The Right Stuff will carry through to the epochal Apollo Space Program, where humankind saw one of its greatest achievements — man setting foot on the moon — and missions beyond.”

Mark Lafferty (Castle Rock) will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Will Staples. David Nutter (Game of Thrones) will direct and executive-produce the first episode. Michael Hampton is also involved via Appian Way.

Your thoughts on Adams as Glenn? The Right Stuff in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.