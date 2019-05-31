Good Omens: Meet the Angels and Demons (Plus a Few Others) in Neil Gaiman's Heavenly Adaptation

The End Times are upon us. But really, what were you going to do with your weekend, anyway?

Amazon Prime likely hopes you’ll spend your days off bingeing Good Omens, the series adaptation of Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The six-part comedy, co-produced with the BBC, became available today on the streaming service.

Despite the theologically heavy subject matter, Gaiman’s adaptation (he served as writer and showrunner to honor Pratchett’s final wish that the work be turned into a TV series) is a light, loving romp through history and religion. It’s told through the eyes of an angel named Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant), both of whom have been planetside since the Garden of Eden and both of whom have grown rather fond of living amongst Earth’s mortals.

So when both Heaven and Hell begin eager preparations for the Apocalypse, the unlikely friends set out to thwart their home offices’ master plans.

Doctor Who‘s Douglas Mackinnon directed all six episodes and told TVLine that the project was big — both conceptually and in production terms — but having Gaiman around for constant reference was invaluable. Still, “I can’t remember who you were talking to,” he says to the author during a joint interview, “but you said, ‘Good Omens is about extraordinary people doing ordinary things, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things.'” Mackinnon laughs. “I thought, ‘Why didn’t you tell me that? That would’ve been great to know!”

To prep you for entering the world of Good Omens (or just to give you a handy reference), we've assembled a rundown of the show's major players and given you a little background on each. The cast members include Sheen, Tennant, Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation).