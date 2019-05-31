13 Other Sitcoms Begging to Be Done Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Following the ratings success of the inaugural edition featuring All in the Family and The Jeffersons, it’s only a matter of time before ABC takes on more classic sitcoms as part of its fledgling Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise.

“We will do as many of these with [executive producer] Jimmy [Kimmel] as he has the energy and the wherewithal to pull off,” ABC entertainment prez Karey Burke said in a recent interview. “We share his reverence for classic television and [doing it] live, so the plan has always been to take a minute and see how we did with this one, and look to see what we could do for the future.”

Rather than wait for ABC to announce which comedies will follow in the footsteps of the two iconic Norman Lear series, we at TVLine have gone ahead and compiled our own wish list of sorts — more than a dozen sitcoms, ranging from The Honeymooners to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air — that we’d be delighted to see rebooted in this format.

The attached slideshow also includes some of our dream casting picks. But what we haven’t done is fill every role. That’s where you come in!

Peruse our picks to see which shows we think are best suited for the Live franchise, then share your own wishes (and casting ideas) in the comments.