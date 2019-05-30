The Dark Crystal's Gelflings and Skeksis Come to Life in Prequel's First Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Dark Crystal: Netflix's Prequel Series Gets August Premiere Date

The first 30 seconds of a new trailer for The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance is a gorgeous, peaceful tour through the world of Thra… and then all Skeksis breaks loose.

The animation stays lush, but the story grows dark: Deet, a Gelfling voiced by Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel, gets clued into a crisis: Thra is dying via a process ominously called “the darkening,” and The Crystal of Truth (think untold power packed into a multifaceted gem) is at the heart of the matter.

If none of this makes sense, it’s likely you aren’t acquainted with Jim Henson’s 1982 film The Dark Crystal, which relied heavily on puppets and animatronics. That film introduced Thra and its inhabitants, among them the peaceful Gelflings and the villainous Skeksis, who draw their power from the crystal. Netflix’s 10-episode series takes place many years before the events of the movie.

Per the official logline, the Crystal of Truth “is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

“All Thra is at risk,” Deet is warned in the trailer above. “The darkening corrupts everything it touches.” And when the Gelfling asks for a little more information, she’s treated to a montage of some truly scary stuff — including the nasty, birdlike Skeksis.

In addition to Emmanuel, the prequel’s voice cast includes Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance begins streaming on Friday, Aug. 30. Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts!