The Hot Zone Finale Video: Jerry Preps the Team for Some Monkey Business

The Hot Zone‘s Lt. Col. Jerry Jaax seems like exactly the kind of person you’d want to lead you into a situation that could wind up with your contracting one of the planet’s deadliest diseases.

He’s forthright. He’s clear-eyed. He’s an Army veterinarian who’s not above reminding you that the ill animals you’re about to recover are “little guys” who are way more scared than you are.

Too bad he’s chosen a virus-obsessed researcher/realist as his wingman for this particular covert op. So in tonight’s two-hour miniseries finale (National Geographic Channel, 9/8c), when Jaax (played by The Americans‘ Noah Emmerich) says that the monkeys are only interested in survival, Wade Carter (Game of Thrones‘ Liam Cunningham) points out that the same can be said of Ebola, “except it’s smarter. Better at it than we are.” Way to kill the pep talk, dude.

The three-night event is based on Richard Preston’s 1994 nonfiction thriller, which tells the story of when the deadly Ebola virus first was detected on American soil. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) stars as Lt. Col. Nancy Jaax, a researcher at the United States Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases who found herself at the forefront of the outbreak when an infected monkey organ from a nearby private lab arrived at her facility.

